Netflix brings regency magic to Bowral with Bridgerton season three launch

Bridgeton fans are cordially invited to a picturesque town in the Highlands to celebrate the upcoming season of the Netflix series.
Chosen locations in Bowral will be decorated for a week-long celebration, from April 16 to 23.
Working with local businesses, Netflix will bring together the romance of the popular show, and the charm of Bowral.
"I think it's an incredible opportunity, it's another reason to come and visit and experience the beauty of the Southern Highlands," Destination Southern Highands coordinator of tourism and events Suzanne Hannema said.
This season will follow Penelope Featherington, who has given up on her crush on Colin Bridgerton, after she overheard him speaking poorly about her.
Not giving up on love entirely, she decides to search for a husband.
See what the Southern Highland News knows so far about it all.
People are invited to a regency-themed garden party inspired by the popular series at Milton Park, on the afternoon of April 23.
The official press release said attendees could bump into "anyone" at any party, so there must be some surprises in store.
Registrations for the event will open soon, learn more by visiting bridgertoninbowralgardenparty.splashthat.com.
Local fans will have the opportunity to watch the first episode of the upcoming season weeks before its release on Netflix.
Empire Cinemas will host four screenings on April 22 and 23.
Ticketing information will be announced soon.
The first part of season three will air on May 16 on Netflix in Australia.
Part two will be released from June 13.
Shonda Rhimes is the executive producer for the series, through her production company Shondaland.
The producer is best-known for her work on How to Get Away With Murder, Grey's Anatomy and Scandal.
