South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

The state's best gymnasts are heading to the Shoalhaven

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 3 2024 - 9:21am, first published 9:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The state's top aerobic and rhythmic gymnasts are heading to the Shoalhaven.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.