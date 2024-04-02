The state's best gymnasts are heading to the Shoalhaven

The state's top aerobic and rhythmic gymnasts are heading to the Shoalhaven.
Shoalhaven City Council is hosting the Gymnastics NSW State Championships at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sport Stadium from April 12 to 14.
More than 250 gymnasts, coaches and officials will walk through the Bomaderry's stadium doors over the three days of competition.
Gymnastics NSW Sport and Events Manager, Chris Martin, said it was one of the state's premiere competitions, with talented gymnasts vying for a spot on the NSW team.
"The state championships epitomise the culmination of hard work and determination of athletes," he said.
"There will be impressive performances across aerobic and rhythmic gymnastics disciplines."
Mr Martin thanked Shoalhaven Council for welcoming gymnastics in the region with a fantastic venue for the competition.
"We are delighted to be supported by the Shoalhaven City Council," he said.
Council's Tourism and Economic Development Manager, Kristy Mayhew, said it was a pleasure to host the sporting community.
"We are excited to welcome this fantastic event back to our beautiful region," she said.
"Events play such an important role in growing our visitor economy, and supporting local businesses.
"We look forward to continuing this partnership into 2024."
