Meet the seven-year-old who shaved her head, raising money for cancer research

Seven-year-old Adaline Menzies has proven her heart of gold, as she shaved her head to raise money for cancer research.
Raising over $6000 for the Leukaemia Foundation, Adaline shaved her below-shoulder-length hair completely off at a school assembly and donated the hair to be made into wigs.
She said it felt really good to have been able to raise money for such an important cause, and was inspired to follow in the footsteps of another student.
"Someone else at school did it and because she's amazing," Adaline said.
Although there was no tears from Adaline during her hair cut, she said she felt pretty nervous being in front of everyone, but it was well worth it.
Adaline's Dad Ronnie Menzies said it was incredible to see hundreds of kids at her primary school chanting Adaline's name, as they crowded around while her Mum Jonina Menzie's held the clippers.
"We feel really proud, and it was quite emotional," Mr Menzies said.
"She was very brave and I was just filming it and it brought tears to my eyes to watch.
"Even the excitement before she got her head shaved, it was really exciting.
"She's just got on with life now, everyone rubs her head a lot and she just seems sort of chill about it."
Mrs Menzies said the original plan was for Adaline to grow her hair out, cut it short and donate what was cut, but when she decided she wanted to shave it all off she kept steadfast to the idea.
As a classic mum statement I just said 'oh that sounds fun' but she kept at it and she kept telling me, so I realised she was serious, we showed her some photos of kids with shaved heads to know what it would be like and she didn't mind," Mrs Menzies said.
"I was shaving her hair, so it was very emotional, she's just owned it, it's really lovely and I forget I don't need to brush her hair now,"
"For her at seven-years-old, her understanding was to do this to help other people, and it amazes me her selfless courage."
As part of the North Nowra girl guides, in the Gumnuts and Blue Ren unit, guide leader, Julie McQuarters said it was an incredibly brave thing to do and the girl guides were very proud of Adaline's efforts.
"She took it upon herself, which is really very special," Ms McQuarters said.
"Part of the girl guide values is to serve community and be kind, which Ms McQuarters said Adaline upheld "in bucket loads".
To donate to Adaline's page visit her webpage here.
