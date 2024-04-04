Arts, fetes and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Catering to all skill levels, these classes allow students to choose their own subject while the teacher can also assist with their array of subject ideas and paintings spread across the walls. One on one tuition is provided by Susan Curtin within a small group to help you develop your skills and complete your painting. Students can attend weekly or on a basis that works for them, with paints, easels and brushes provided, and canvases available to purchase. Classes are at 45 Kinghorne Street Nowra and interested parties can book online at www.thearthub-studiogallery.com.au/