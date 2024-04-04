South Coast Register
Arts, fetes and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

By Staff Reporters
April 4 2024 - 3:00pm
Berry Farmers Market on this Thursday. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Berry Farmers Market

April 4

The Berry Farmers Market brings fresh produce straight from the farm every Thursday, as well as preserves, baked goods, dinner and more. Now held at a new location, the Berry Bowling Club, from 2pm to 5pm and some stall holders opt to stay until 6pm. Stall holders include, Rita's Farm, Strong Organics, Produce From Orange, Flour Water Salt, Gung's Gourmet Thai, Kangaroo Valley Gourmet and many more.

