Arts, fetes and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

The Berry Farmers Market brings fresh produce straight from the farm every Thursday, as well as preserves, baked goods, dinner and more. Now held at a new location, the Berry Bowling Club, from 2pm to 5pm and some stall holders opt to stay until 6pm. Stall holders include, Rita's Farm, Strong Organics, Produce From Orange, Flour Water Salt, Gung's Gourmet Thai, Kangaroo Valley Gourmet and many more.
Bundanon's latest exhibition, Tales of Land & Sea features a collection of three distinct projects to explore, mythological narratives, migration and the diasporic experience, telling the story of migration and movement across land and sea.
Catering to all skill levels, these classes allow students to choose their own subject while the teacher can also assist with their array of subject ideas and paintings spread across the walls. One on one tuition is provided by Susan Curtin within a small group to help you develop your skills and complete your painting. Students can attend weekly or on a basis that works for them, with paints, easels and brushes provided, and canvases available to purchase. Classes are at 45 Kinghorne Street Nowra and interested parties can book online at www.thearthub-studiogallery.com.au/
The Jervis Bay Maritime Museum Twilight Market is held at the picturesque maritime museum in Huskisson and is held on the first Saturday of each month. There's live music, the Whaler's Bar which offers local wine and beer and stalls to wander around full of arts, crafts, fresh produce and homewares.
The Show and Shine Event is on Sunday, April 7 from 10am to 3pm at the Fleet Arm Air Museum, Nowra Hill. On behalf of the Junior Sailors Mess Committee and Beyond Bitumen (Beyond Blue) Charity, the event is expected to be a spectacular event, showcasing all types of motor vehicles, form motorbikes to retro cars and caravans. Entry for adults is $10 and children under 16 are free.
Held at the Culburra Beach Community Centre grounds, this market runs from 8am to 2pm. With over 30 stalls on site selling a wide selection of items, including unique or vintage clothing, local produce, crystals and stones, plants, preserves, and more. There's delicious food stalls on site or you can stop at one of Culburra's locally loved cafes.
Cupitt's Estate are hosting a Sunday session over looking the Budawang Ranges, featuring live entertainment from Leah Foley and Tom Henry from The Castaways, playing pop, folk, country and blues classic tunes from 12.30pm. Cupitt's Estate offer an array of estate wines, local craft beer, cocktails, restaurant meals and small eats as well. Be sure to book a table.
