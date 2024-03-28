South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

North Nowra man jailed for possessing hundreds of child abuse images

GE
By Glenn Ellard
March 28 2024 - 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A North Nowra man has been jailed for 13 months for possessing hundreds of child abuse images of children as young as nine months old.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.