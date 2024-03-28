South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Popular Shoalhaven walks on track to provide better access

GE
By Glenn Ellard
March 28 2024 - 1:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Upgrades to some of the Shoalhaven's most popular walks and foreshores are on track for completion mid-year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.