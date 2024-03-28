Popular Shoalhaven walks on track to provide better access

Upgrades to some of the Shoalhaven's most popular walks and foreshores are on track for completion mid-year.
Shoalhaven Council has been undertaking major works on seven sustainable tourism infrastructure projects from Burrill Lake to Vincentia, funded by the State Government's Restart NSW Infrastructure Grant.
Mayor Amanda Findley said the upgrades improved accessibility for the community and showcased some of the region's spectacular coastal landscapes from marshy wetlands to coastal cliffs.
"These wonderful walking tracks and pathways are already a big hit with locals and visitors, with upgrade works making them better than ever," Cr Findley said.
"We're also seeing improvements made to car parking, accessibility, signage, amenities and viewing platforms to ensure these walks and surrounding infrastructure are built to last.
"The purpose of the grant is to deliver infrastructure projects that improve our economic growth and enable users to experience up-close our unique natural environment in a sustainable way," she said.
"These walks are certainly a big drawcard for the humble sightseer or the serious hiker."
Cr Findley recommended a sneak-peek for some completed locations.
Upgrades already completed and open to the public under the Restart NSW Fund include:
Works continue on the upgrade of Coomee Nulunga Cultural Walk at Warden Head in Ulladulla, the Southern Headlands Walk from Narrawallee to Blackburn Headland (Burrill), and some finishing touches on the Hyams Beach upgrade.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.