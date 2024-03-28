Volunteers given a Greater chance of helping the region's marine life

A South Coast animal rescue organisation has been given a helping hand by the Greater Bank.
Australian Seabird and Turtle Rescue launched on the South Coast in 2005, with a focus on rescuing and rehabilitating injured seabirds, shorebirds, sea turtles and sea snakes along the coast from Wollongong to Eden.
In the past 12 months ASTR's South Coast Branch has rescued close to 500 animals.
One of the biggest expenses the group faces is veterinary costs, and the Greater Bank is helping with a $2000 donation as part of the #GreaterIllawarra Community Funding Program.
"Whether it's through day-to-day needs or complex medical treatments, the costs can add up very quickly for animals undergoing rehabilitation," said ASTR South Coast member Lauren Manning-Darby.
"From entanglements in fishing line to contaminated waterways and plastic pollution, our marine wildlife face so many hazards and we want to continue to be able to provide the best possible treatment for them.
"We're thankful for the support we receive and this boost from Greater Bank will be put to very good use," she said.
Greater Bank Illawarra Regional Sales Manager Greg Creagan said ASTR was doing important work to support the coastal ecosystem.
"Everything has its place in the ecosystem, but with threats to ocean and shore life these animals are finding it harder to survive," Mr Creagan said.
"So many of these species are thriving thanks to the work of Australian Seabird and Turtle Rescue, so we're thrilled at Greater Bank to support their efforts.
"We know they will continue to do amazing work into the future."
The Greater Illawarra Community Funding Program awards $3000 each month to local not-for-profits through a public vote, with one winner and two runners-up named.
So far $237,000 has been donated to the Illawarra region through the program.
To cast your vote in the next round or nominate your not-for-profit, visit https://www.greater.com.au/greaterillawarra.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.