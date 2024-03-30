South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Hannah grew mushrooms for an HSC project: It's now one of the best in NSW

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
Updated March 31 2024 - 10:18am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oxley College graduate Hannah Zupp is one of 40 students across NSW whose HSC projects have been chosen for the SHAPE showcase. Picture supplied
Oxley College graduate Hannah Zupp is one of 40 students across NSW whose HSC projects have been chosen for the SHAPE showcase. Picture supplied

Hannah Zupp bought a beginner's mushroom kit for her HSC project, and soon she was growing masses of fungi in containers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Briannah Devlin

Briannah Devlin

Journalist

I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.