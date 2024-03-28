South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Comment

Grumpy Old Man: It seems we are all part of the Branded Generation

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 29 2024 - 7:49am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Social commentators have for years struggled with names and labels for the different generations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.