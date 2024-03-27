Lions help Havenlee students and families enjoy some holiday Razzamatazz

Bomaderry Nowra Lions are sponsoring students, their families and staff from Havenlee School to attend a special performance in Wollongong next month.
The Woonona Rotary Club is putting together a special performance called Razzamatazz, designed for students with special needs.
Bomaderry Nowra Lions heard about the performance, and were excited to see that several students from Havenlee School and their families were interested in attending the performance.
It is is actually in the school holidays, and should be a lot of fun for the students who attend.
