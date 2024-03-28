South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Property

Rundown 'free' Bay house sells for $400,000 after going viral

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
March 29 2024 - 7:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The quirky rundown house in Catalina has sold for $400,000. Picture LJ Hooker Batemans Bay
The quirky rundown house in Catalina has sold for $400,000. Picture LJ Hooker Batemans Bay

A property with ocean views in a quiet Catalina street advertised as "land with a free house" has sold to a property developer for $400,000.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.