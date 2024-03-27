From heartbreak comes an appeal for safer driving over Easter

Roxanne Arnold understands the trauma that can follow poor choices while driving.
Road Trauma Support Group spokesperson lost her husband Steve during a crash in 2019, and has urged everyone to think about the impact one wrong choice can have on the road.
"Easter is a time when people sit down around the table with their family and friends and celebrate being together, sadly my husband isn't going to be at my family's table this long weekend," Mrs Arnold said.
"No one should have to go through what my family and I have - I'm appealing to everyone to think about their behaviour when they get behind the wheel this long weekend, and make responsible choices.
"People think road trauma will never happen to them - but it can - one bad decision can have a lifetime of impacts for victims, their families and their friends," she said.
"Please think about the choices you make when you get behind the wheel, so that no one has to experience a missing family member or friend at their table this Easter," Ms Arnold said.
Police are encouraging people to look out for each other while travelling on the South Coast's roads this Easter long weekend, ahead of a state-wide operation.
NSW Police have launched Easter Operation - a highly visible police traffic operation with a focus on reducing road fatalities and road trauma this holiday weekend.
The operation begins at 12.01am on Thursday, March 28, and runs until 11:59pm on Monday, April 1.
Double-demerit points are in force throughout the period for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.
Officers will also be targeting other high-risk driver behaviour, including the four Ds: drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving.
Superintendent Jo Thone from Traffic and Highway Patrol South said officers would saturate roads across the Hume, Wollongong, Lake Illawarra, South Coast and Monaro Police Districts.
"We will see a significant increase on our roads as people travel to and through southern parts of NSW this long weekend," Superintendent Thone said.
"A reminder for all road users this weekend is to plan your trips, take regular breaks, don't drive whilst distracted and don't take unnecessary risks.
"It is everyone's responsibilities to be safe on the roads and for those who break the road rules, you will be in our sights," he said.
Seven people lost their lives during the Easter long weekend in 2023 with a total of 14,564 traffic infringement notices issued for speeding.
A further 326 people were charged for drink-driving offences, while 311 people were issued infringements for mobile phone usage.
Police and Counter-terrorism Minister Yasmin Catley said the message this Easter was to slow down, pay attention and drive to the conditions.
"Everyone has a role to play to ensure we all return home safely this long weekend," she said.
"Police will be out across all our major roads, highways and local streets targeting bad behaviour.
"We want everyone to enjoy the break, but please drive carefully, and more importantly return home to your loved ones safely," Ms Catley said.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden, said police would saturate roads across the state for the five-day operation to ensure the safety of all road users.
