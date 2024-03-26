South Coast locals urged to holiday at home and support the region's jobs

South Coast residents have been asked to enjoy a holiday at home to support the region's tourist industry, and the thousands of people it employs.
Tourism Research Australia figures show the tourism expenditure in NSW has dropped by $15 billion due to a fall in international visitors, and a surge in the number of NSW residents travelling overseas.
And it is leaving many tourism operators in a difficult situation.
"NSW tourism operators need local support now more than ever, as the sector recovers from the events of the past few years," said Libby Cupitt from from the award-winning Cupitt's Estate at Ulladulla.
"The best thing people can do is shop local, whether it be holidaying at home or supporting local businesses."
Owner of Bangalay Luxury Villas at Shoalhaven Heads, Michelle Bishop, said she was planning to do exactly that during the holidays.
"We're planning on going to Mollymook and having a big day there, leave early and have a morning at the beach, a late lunch at Cupitt's and then grab some yummy food from the providores at the beautiful Small Town provisions in Milton on our way home," she said.
"It's definitely something we'll be doing this holidays."
There were other places and activities Ms Bishop wanted to explore including Lake Conjola Swordfish Brewery at Sussex Inlet, Woebegone Free Dive on Jervis Bay, kayaking at Kangaroo Valley and sea kayaking on Jervis Bay.
She invited to follow suit as, "It's really nice to plan a day out and really explore a town or village in your own area."
"If we could encourage everyone to spend three days out during the school holidays, pick somewhere for lunch, pick up something to take home, and go explore a great walk or a beach, then it's really going to make a difference," Ms Bishop said.
"And take lots of photos to share with family and friends who don't live here, because we need to be promoting how good it is here.
"If all the locals choose three things, or three activities to visit, take a few photos and tag visit Shoalhaven, that could be just the boost we need, and help keep people in jobs," she said.
Shoalhaven Business Chamber president Jemma Tribe said the Shoalhaven offered "the best beaches, the best food, the best wine and the best coffee".
"We have the best of everything right under our noses," she said, but the region's hospitality businesses were "really hurting" under the weight of rapidly increases costs, and following a quiet summer.
Supporting the region's visitor economy could be as simple as exploring who offered the best fish and chips or vanilla slices in the region, where you could get the best pub meals or exploring the Shoalhaven's boutique breweries in the region's highly regarded hospitality sector.
The hospitality industry's offerings continue to expand, with Cupitt's stepping away from tradition by introducing an à-la-carte menu crafted by chef Jonathan Pryor.
"I believe this menu showcases the best of what our region has to offer, and I am excited for guests to embark on this gastronomic adventure with us," Mr Pryor said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.