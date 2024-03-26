South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Nail biting grand final win for the Shoalhaven Mariners U10 Zooka Team

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated March 26 2024 - 3:38pm, first published 12:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The championship Mariners U10 Zooka team defeated the Dapto Chiefs over the weekend. Picture supplied by Greg Turner Photography
The championship Mariners U10 Zooka team defeated the Dapto Chiefs over the weekend. Picture supplied by Greg Turner Photography

The Shoalhaven Mariners junior team proved themselves a force to be reckoned with in a nail biting grand final over the weekend, as they claimed the premiership title.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.