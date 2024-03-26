Nail biting grand final win for the Shoalhaven Mariners U10 Zooka Team

The Shoalhaven Mariners junior team proved themselves a force to be reckoned with in a nail biting grand final over the weekend, as they claimed the premiership title.
The Shoalhaven Mariners under 10's Zooka Baseball Team defeated minor premiers, the Dapto Chiefs 5-3 on Sunday at Fred Finch Park, diamond 7, Berkeley.
The team was made up of 11 players including Hunter Little, Zac Huchinson, Issac Dunphy, Kevin Lingard, Cale Armstrong , Olivia Hobday, Tom Lalancette, Lucy Barker, Nixon Clark, Pharah Little, and Ryan Humphries.
Coach Tony Jory said the tension pre-game was palpable, as each team warmed up, and no matter the outcome he believed all players were still winners in his eyes.
"[They're] Little champions who throughout the season have been waving bats around, running, throwing and screwing with coach Brendan's mental health on a weekly basis," Mr Jory said.
The Chiefs batted first and had one runner out on first and after one strike out and one catch their innings were finished, however the Mariners followed suit and finished their innings quickly.
The Chiefs scored their first home run in the second innings, and a Mariners player made it to a base but was unable to score, leaving the Chief's in the lead, 1-0.
No scores were made in the third innings, while during the fourth The Mariners gained two home runs and took the lead to 2-1.
The fifth inning The Chiefs levelled the score, and Mr Jory said that was when The Mariners needed to focus and score.
"And score they did," he said.
"Three runners crossed the home plate after a frenzy of hits, stolen bases and sheer determination sending the score to 5-2 Mariners way."
Throughout the final innings, The Chiefs had a runner make it to home base, however, were unable to take the lead, making The Mariners season champions taking out a 5-3 win.
"A big round of applause and a huge well done to the Mariners team, Playing like absolute champions and taking the championship," Mr Jory said.
"And let's not forget Coach Brendon Dunphy and his sidekick Ben Lingard who have over the past year forged the team into a lean mean baseball machine."
