South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Shoalhaven SES volunteers have helped thousands of people in times of need

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 26 2024 - 3:01pm, first published 11:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Shoalhaven's SES volunteers have come to the aid of close to 4000 people in times of need during the past three years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.