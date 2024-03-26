Shoalhaven SES volunteers have helped thousands of people in times of need

The Shoalhaven's SES volunteers have come to the aid of close to 4000 people in times of need during the past three years.
The figures were revealed as the service of SES volunteers across the Shoalhaven was recognised on Sunday, March 24.
That included the Nowra unit's 121 members, responding to 481 requests for assistance in the past 12 months, and 1587 in three years.
At St Georges Basin the 32 members had 287 requests for help in 12 months and 1254 in three years, while in Ulladulla the 48 members answered 182 calls for help in the past 12 months, and 930 in three years.
NSW SES Deputy Commissioner Daniel Austin said the Shoalhaven's members also "found time to deployed around the state, including flood rescue teams which were among the first in the water at Eugowra".
South-Eastern Zone Commander, Chief Superintendent Tom Jory, said the Shoalhaven had faced plenty of tough situations in recent years.
"The Shoalhaven region has faced numerous natural disasters in recent years, with the Nowra, St Georges Basin and Ulladulla units playing pivotal roles in emergency response efforts," he said.
"Despite the challenges posed by events like the Black Summer fires and four subsequent major flooding events, the Shoalhaven units have consistently displayed resilience and dedication to their communities."
Chief Superintendent Jory said the Shoalhaven was among the 10 worst areas in Australia for flooding, but had a lot less mitigation work than other areas.
And he predicted worse was to come, saying "no-one alive today has seen a big Shoalhaven flood".
Chief Superintendent Jory said all the flooding seen to date, even by members serving for 50 years, were "relatively routine compared to what could happen, and what will happen again".
That was why training and preparation were emphasised so strongly in the Shoalhaven units, and Chief Superintendent Jory said members in the Shoalhaven cluster were "leading the way" in terms of training and readiness.
That was also emphasised by Deputy Commissioner Austin, who praised the amount of preparation work happening, along with the members' willingness to spend time away from families and jobs to help their communities.
Time away from families was a big issue during the Black Summer bushfires, when SES units were operational continuously for 67 days.
After that, "There was no reprieve for you, as the Black Summer fires were followed by the February floods, and many of you worked not just locally but across the whole state," said State Member for South Coast, Liza Butler.
She said the SES "does so much good for the people of NSW".
The function at the St Georges Basin Country Club saw citations handed out to about 50 members of the Nowra and Ulladulla units for their service during the Black Summer fires.
There were also national medals and clasps presented, along with 10 years and 20 year service medals.
A 25-year long service medal was presented to Angela Gunn of the Ulladulla unit, while Ian Borrowdale of the Nowra unit was awarded a 30 year service medal, and John Rigoni of the Nowra unit was presented with a medal for 40 years of service.
Ulladulla unit controller Tracy Provest was awarded a medal for 50 years of service.
