Magistrate refuses bail for man accused of murdering male at Bungonia

A man charged with the murder of another man at Bungonia, between Nowra and Goulburn, has appeared briefly in Goulburn Local Court.
Robert Mathew Marshall, 40, appeared via audio-visual link from police custody on Monday, March 25.
The Bungonia man was charged on the evening of Saturday, March 23 with one count of murder, domestic violence related.
In a court attendance notice, police alleged that Marshall murdered a 38-year-old man at a Bungonia residence between 9pm and 10pm at a property on Oallen Ford Road. The property sits within the village limits.
Police alleged the two men were known to each other and the 38-year-old was stabbed after an altercation between the pair.
In court on Monday, Marshall's duty solicitor, Jacqueline Gore asked for a date by which a brief of police evidence could be served.
Addressing Marshall, Magistrate Geraldine Beattie said given the "serious matter," all she could do was order the brief by May 22.
"Your next court date will be May 22 and the matter can move to the next step," she said.
"It (the brief) may not be ready by that date, as often happens, and if it isn't, the matter can be adjourned."
Ms Gore said she had spoken to her client and he was not applying for bail.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie formally refused bail and adjourned the case to May 22.
She ordered the document to be served by May 22 and adjourned the matter to the same date. Marshall will appear via audio-visual link from prison on that date.
