Police ask for help to find missing South Coast man with dementia

Police are asking for help to locate a South Coast man missing for several days.
Simon Wong, aged 75, was last seen at a property on Sorrel Place, Catalina, on Thursday, March 21.
When he could not be located or contacted, officers attached to South Coast Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police have serious concern's for Simon's welfare as he has dementia.
Simon is described as being of Asian appearance, about 170cm tall, with black hair, brown eyes and grey facial hair.
He is believed to be driving a white Hyundai Accent with paint missing on front right corner - NSW registration SW929, and might be traveling in the Nowra, Queanbeyan and Wagga Wagga areas.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call South Coast Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
