4/8A Rendal Avenue, North Nowra

This beautifully presented townhouse has been lovingly renovated with high quality fixtures and fittings.
Once you walk through the front door you are greeted with the wonderfully fresh and modern lounge and dining areas. The carefully chosen floors and lighting, together with the high ceilings, add character and charm to this space.
The kitchen is also located on the lower level and features storage space, a dishwasher, modern tap-ware, a lovely white subway tile splash back, and a fresh colour palette.
From the dining room, sliding doors open to a lovely verandah. The backyard has your entertaining needs covered with the addition of a raised deck area overlooking the surrounding parkland reserve.
The downstairs space is serviced by a bathroom and a laundry which also leads out to the back deck area.
Upstairs, three bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and built-in robes, share a central, fully renovated bathroom which features a full-sized bath with separate shower.
Enjoy the convenience of a single car lock-up garage with internal access, and extra storage located under the house. There's also a reverse cycle air-conditioner for year round comfort.
This private complex is located less than one kilometre from the North Nowra Shopping Centre and nearby Nowra's beautiful natural surrounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.