Arts, fetes and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

The Blessing of The Fleet Festival will be at the Ulladulla Harbour precinct on Easter Sunday, a tradition blessing the fishing fleet of the region, for a plentiful catch and a safe return home. Festivities kick off at 9am with the Fishermens' Procession, followed by a Welcome to Country at 9.15am, Easter Mass at 9.30 and the Blessing of the Fleet at 10.45am. The rest of the day will feature an abundance of family activities, with fireworks, easter hat parade, free entertainment, live music and more.

