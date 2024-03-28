Arts, fetes and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

The Blessing of The Fleet Festival will be at the Ulladulla Harbour precinct on Easter Sunday, a tradition blessing the fishing fleet of the region, for a plentiful catch and a safe return home. Festivities kick off at 9am with the Fishermens' Procession, followed by a Welcome to Country at 9.15am, Easter Mass at 9.30 and the Blessing of the Fleet at 10.45am. The rest of the day will feature an abundance of family activities, with fireworks, easter hat parade, free entertainment, live music and more.
The Berry Farmers Market brings fresh produce straight from the farm every Thursday, as well as preserves, baked goods, dinner and more. Now held at a new location, the Berry Bowling Club, from 2pm to 5pm and some stall holders opt to stay until 6pm. Stall holders include, Rita's Farm, Strong Organics, Produce From Orange, Flour Water Salt, Gung's Gourmet Thai, Kangaroo Valley Gourmet and many more.
The Shoalhaven Art Society will hold its third Easter Art Show and will be exhibiting alongside the Shoalhaven Potters. The event will run for five days, with everyone welcome to view some greta local art, accompanied by food and live entertainment at the red shed, Pyree.
Bundanon's latest exhibition, Tales of Land & Sea features a collection of three distinct projects to explore, mythological narratives, migration and the diasporic experience, telling the story of migration and movement across land and sea.
The Greenwell Point Easter fete market will be held at the Greenwell Point Community Hall. With an array of market stalls and easter festivities, organisers have arranged to have coffee, ice-cream and sausage sizzle on offer. An art exhibition from local students at Greenwell Point School will be on show, with the event starting at 8am, until 1pm.
Finish off the Easter weekend at Cupitt's Estate over looking the Budawang Ranges, while listening to live entertainment from Minnie & The Moonrakers, playing their groovy rock n' roll, blues hybrid tunes from 12.30pm. Cupitt's Estate offer an array of estate wines, local craft beer, cocktails, restaurant meals and small eats as well. Be sure to book a table.
