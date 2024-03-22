Shoalhaven could be targeted soon following multiple arrests in Batemans Bay

The Shoalhaven could soon be the target of a police surge similar to the one that resulted in 34 arrests during four days at Batemans Bay.
Led by the Raptor Squad, the operation from Monday, March 18 to Thursday, March 21, resulted in eight firearms, drugs worth close to $250,000 and more than $14,000 in cash being seized.
Police also completed more than 360 random breath and drug tests, issued 64 infringement notices, and carried out 17 Firearm Prohibition Order compliance checks.
Raptor Squad commanding officer, Detective Superintendent Andrew Koutsoufis, said the operation targeted outlaw motorcycle gang members, along with "their associates and criminal networks involved in serious crime, including violent crime".
There were "a number of reasons" why Batemans Bay was chosen for an intensive police operation, he said.
"Wastewater results show that Batemans Bay has some issues with drug use that we need to target," Det Supt Koutsoufis said.
The police surge involved more than 60 officers from the State Crime Command, who worked in collaboration with the South Coast Police District and specialised resources, including Pol Air, Traffic and Highway Patrol and the NSW Crime Commission.
Southern Regional Operations Commander Detective Superintendent Tim Beattie, said the results were the culmination of months of work by the The South Coast command and the Southern Region Enforcement Squad.
"This surge operation is one of many across the state but we've also had similar operations in Albury, wagga, and we intend to do more in the future," Det Supt Beattie said.
"There are more operations like this that will be conducted across the entire southern region."
That could include areas of the Shoalhaven, Det Supt Beattie said.
"There will be more activity across the area, certainly Shoalhaven is one location that can anticipate further activity by us and our units in different ways."
South Coast Police Commander, Superintendent Darren Brand, said the arrests were "a great example for our communities of the resources of NSW Police coming into regional NSW to keep them safe".
"I'm really proud of the results, I'm really happy for the communities of Batemans Bay and surrounding areas."
"I think the message to anyone involved in criminal conduct is that there is nowhere to hide in regional NSW, and it's only a matter of time before we come knocking on your door," Supt Brand said.
