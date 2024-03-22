South Coast Register
Shoalhaven could be targeted soon following multiple arrests in Batemans Bay

By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 22 2024 - 5:05pm, first published 2:21pm
The Shoalhaven could soon be the target of a police surge similar to the one that resulted in 34 arrests during four days at Batemans Bay.

