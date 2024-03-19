22 Haiser Road, Greenwell Point

Have you always desired a waterfront property? Here is your opportunity.
This original waterfront reserve cottage is located in an enviable Greenwell Point position, with a stunning 180 degree view of the water.
Full of character and charm, the cottage is solidly constructed and features high ceilings. You can even peel back the carpet to reveal the original floorboards, if you so wish.
It presents two double-sized bedrooms that will easily accommodate a king-size bedroom suite.
Two living spaces, including a spacious living room and a rear sunroom with stunning views, offer plenty of room for relaxation and entertainment.
The nicely updated kitchen and bathroom are both functional spaces.
Situated alongside the Crookhaven River, you can access the water directly from your backyard. The incredible location allows you to fish, kayak, and boat with ease.
Jim Wild's Oysters and Pelican Rocks Café are just two of the wonderful businesses in this community.
Plus, with the Greenwell Point Bowling and Sports Club less than one kilometre up the road, you wont have any problem keeping busy.
The cottage has been in the family for 50 years and is now looking for a new owner. Whether you envision a cosmetic touch-up or a full renovation for a more modern look, the opportunity is yours.
