Flickerfest brings the world's best short films to Shoalhaven

Some of the world's best short films are screening in Huskisson in coming days when Flickerfest returns to the Shoalhaven.
Flickerfest is Australia's largest short film festival, and is returning to Huskisson Pictures as part of its national tour.
Organisers are showcasing the best of international and Australian shorts handpicked from the recent Bondi festival competitions.
The short films screening are all entertaining, inspiring, award-winning, and fresh from their premieres in competition at Flickerfest Bondi, giving Huskisson audiences a window into the hottest contemporary shorts from at home and across the world today.
On Friday, March 22, the Best of International Shorts program showcases an incredible collection of global stories.
Take a trip around the world from the comfort of your cinema chair and enjoy the Australian premiere of many International filmmakers, including the bittersweet UK drama My Week With Maisy where legend of stage and screen Joanna Lumley gives an memorable performance.
Then there is the stunning Last Days Of Summer where a recurring mysterious sound from mountains in the Himalayas is heard only by two curious young shepherds.
From Ireland comes the surprising and finely crafted Clodagh about a young woman of exceptional talent, who dazzles a lonely priest's housekeeper and upends her routine life in unusual and charming ways.
On Saturday, March 23, admire the incredible short film talent that exists in our emerging Australian industry with a host of Australian stories honoring our unique identity and culture in the Best of Australian Shorts program.
Highlights include the Cold Water, a poignant and memorable story starring industry legend Bruce Spence.
If comedy is what you're after, then don't miss Ashes, written and directed by Georgina Haigh (The Sapphires, Back to the Rafters), who stars alongside laugh-out-loud performances from comedy masters Michael Caton and Michala Banas.
And be thrilled by the outback period comedy The Bank Manager, starring Gyton Grantly (Underbelly) and a fine ensemble cast.
Celebrating 33 years in 2024, Flickerfest remains Australia's leading short film festival, ensuring it continues to present A-list short film programs recognised amongst the best in the world with films hand-picked from the festival's record 3,400 entries!
More information about the festival's Huskisson visit can be found here.
