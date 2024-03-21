Arts, concerts and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

The Nowra Showground Market boasts local stalls with plenty of handmade and homegrown items including plants, clothing, toys, pet accessories, knitting and crochet craft, art, books, jewellery, cards and paper craft, woodwork, jams and much more. The Family Cafe will be opened by Yo Mama Kitchen serving your breakfast and lunch needs. WTF Donuts will be there for your coffee and sweet treats. It's on Saturday, March 23 from 8am to 1.30pm at Worrigee Street, Nowra.
Held at the Nowra Showground, REPOWER SHOALHAVEN are hosting an EV Expo on Saturday, March 23 alongside the Nowra Market, near the Family Cafe. The community will have the opportunity to learn about EV models in Australia, talk to local EV owners, understand charging methods and at home solar and discuss potential savings.
Bundanon's latest exhibition, Tales of Land & Sea features a collection of three distinct projects to explore, mythological narratives, migration and the diasporic experience, telling the story of migration and movement across land and sea.
Steel City Strings' first concert for 2024 will be happening right in the heart of Berry, at the Berry School of Arts on Saturday, March 24 at 2pm. The show 'Identity: Beauty out of Darkness', aims to reflect the very human response to personal crises and how they react with courage and strength, expressing ideas and emotions that define human identity.
El Horses, Nowra will host a live music event, featuring a group of musicians from ARIA-nominated group ALLY, aka little Caribe, alongside Cuban dancer Cruz Vazquez Borges. The international group draw from Afro-Peruvian, Cuban, Afro-Brazilian and Andalusian traditional rhythms as they twist it with modern jazz and spoken word. The event is on Friday March 22 at 7pm, tickets are $35 and bookings are essential.
