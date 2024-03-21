South Coast Register
Arts, concerts and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 21 2024 - 5:34pm, first published 3:00pm
Picture: Shoalhaven City Council.
Nowra Showground Market

March 23

The Nowra Showground Market boasts local stalls with plenty of handmade and homegrown items including plants, clothing, toys, pet accessories, knitting and crochet craft, art, books, jewellery, cards and paper craft, woodwork, jams and much more. The Family Cafe will be opened by Yo Mama Kitchen serving your breakfast and lunch needs. WTF Donuts will be there for your coffee and sweet treats. It's on Saturday, March 23 from 8am to 1.30pm at Worrigee Street, Nowra.

