Arts, concerts and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

The Nowra Showground Market boasts local stalls with plenty of handmade and homegrown items including plants, clothing, toys, pet accessories, knitting and crochet craft, art, books, jewellery, cards and paper craft, woodwork, jams and much more. The Family Cafe will be opened by Yo Mama Kitchen serving your breakfast and lunch needs. WTF Donuts will be there for your coffee and sweet treats. It's on Saturday, March 23 from 8am to 1.30pm at Worrigee Street, Nowra.

