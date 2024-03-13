Wanderers lust for Cup run

Warilla started their campaign with a crushing victory, but the Wanderers are bracing for a tougher assignment after drawing Picton in the Bert Bampton Cup's second round.
The annual Cup features sides from the Illawarra Premier League, District League and Community League, with the 2024 competition kicking off last month.
Football South Coast this week revealed which teams will face off in round two, with the dates for each match still to be confirmed.
However, all games will take place in either late March or early April.
Round two will see Warilla host Picton at King Mickey Park; Fernhill tackle Shoalhaven at Ray Robinson Oval; the Goats take on Balgownie at Berkeley Sports Ground; and the Hearts will meet Oak Flats at Unanderra Oval.
For the Wanderers, the fixture offers the District League side an opportunity to build on their impressive 6-3 victory over Community League outfit Coledale in round one.
The result was a perfect start to Max Videla's maiden Bampton Cup campaign at the helm.
However, the Warilla head coach - who took over the role last October - knows that they will be challenged by Picton. The teams are also set to face off in round three of the District League competition this Saturday.
"We're expecting a tough game, Picton is always tough when we play them. So we're just trying to make sure that we're mentally and physically ready for them," Videla told the Mercury.
"But we're travelling pretty well. It's a new team, so we're trying to sort what players go where. And we're trying to get them all to start gelling together as much as possible."
Fernhill v Shoalhaven at Ray Robinson Oval; Berkeley Sports v Balgownie at Berkeley Sports Ground; Unanderra v Oak Flats at Unanderra Oval; Warilla v Picton at King Mickey Park.
Shoalhaven v Fernhill at Ray Robinson Oval; Oak Flats v Balgownie at Berkeley Sports Ground; Unanderra v Berkeley Sports at Unanderra Oval; Warilla v Thirroul at King Mickey Park.
