South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Wanderers lust for Cup run

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
March 14 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warilla player Farshad Valavkhani runs the ball during a recent District League game against Bellambi. Picture by Anna Warr
Warilla player Farshad Valavkhani runs the ball during a recent District League game against Bellambi. Picture by Anna Warr

Warilla started their campaign with a crushing victory, but the Wanderers are bracing for a tougher assignment after drawing Picton in the Bert Bampton Cup's second round.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.