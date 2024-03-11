Shoalhaven cattle farmers encouraged to check eligibility for flood protections

Applications are now open for Shoalhaven farmers to seek eligibility in a new program that could protect livestock in the event of a flood.
The program would support farmers plan for, and install flood refuge mounds, which cattle could seek safety on during a flood.
The initiative is delivered by Local Land Services, in partnership with Shoalhaven City Council and Dairy NSW, and is open to primary producers in the Lower Shoalhaven floodplain area.
Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty said farmers in the selected region had directly experienced the impact flooding has on them and their communities.
"Including affecting farming production, causing animal health issues and economic hardship," Ms Moriarty said.
Eligible producers can apply for free professional design and mapping of flood refuge mounds, which can be used to support Shoalhaven City Council development applications.
Flood refuge mounds could provide a vital temporary refuge for livestock during flooding, but must be engineered and have local council approval to be built.
The mounds would factor in landholders' needs and be assessed against flood planning requirements as part of the Lower Shoalhaven River Floodplain Risk Management Study.
Applications close on Sunday, March 31 2024 and design and mapping work is needed to be completed by Friday, May 31 2024.
Minister for the Illawarra and the South Coast Ryan Park said it was a practical program put together to help Shoalhaven farmers.
"[The program will] help Shoalhaven farmers to make a start on the development application process and one that has been designed based on local landholder feedback.," Mr Park said.
"I encourage primary producers in the area to consider this program as an option that will help to protect their operations from future flooding impacts."
The Flood Refuge Mounds Program is funded by the $13 million Early Needs Recovery Program and is part of the $150 million Primary Industry Support Package co-funded by the Australian and NSW governments.
For more information or to apply, click here.
