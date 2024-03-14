South Coast Register
Arts, live music and markets: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 14 2024 - 3:30pm, first published 3:00pm
Benji & The Saltwater Sound System. Picture supplied
Salt, Milk & Honey gigs

March 15 to March 17

Benji & The Saltwater Sound System and Robyn Martin Band are combining forces this weekend for a run of 'salty and sweet' shows along the south coast in March. The shows will kick off on Friday, March 15, the entourage will be playing at the Bombie Bar in Coledale RSL, then at Finding Fillmores in Kiama Saturday, March 16 and winding up their touring at Tomerong Hall on Sunday, March 17.

