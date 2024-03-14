Arts, live music and markets: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Benji & The Saltwater Sound System and Robyn Martin Band are combining forces this weekend for a run of 'salty and sweet' shows along the south coast in March. The shows will kick off on Friday, March 15, the entourage will be playing at the Bombie Bar in Coledale RSL, then at Finding Fillmores in Kiama Saturday, March 16 and winding up their touring at Tomerong Hall on Sunday, March 17.
The Berry Farmers Market features an array of fresh produce straight from the farm, preserves, baked goods and more. Running every Thursday at their new location at the Berry Bowling Club, from 2pm to 5pm, with some stall holders opting to stay until 6pm. Stall holders include, Rita's Farm, Strong Organics, Produce From Orange, Flour Water Salt, Gung's Gourmet Thai, Kangaroo Valley Gourmet and many more.
Bundanon's latest exhibition, Tales of Land & Sea features a collection of three distinct projects to explore, mythological narratives, migration and the diasporic experience, telling the story of migration and movement across land and sea.
A night of dancing and sharing is organised for Friday March 15 from 6.30pm to 11pm at the Bomaderry Community Centre. People are asked to bring their own food and drinks to share or have on the night, and wear a traditional costume representing their national culture.
The Henry Halloran and the Great Australian Dream exhibition is showing at Jervis Bay Maritime Museum & Gallery, and the exhibition will close at 4pm on Sunday, March 17. The exhibition explores how urban planners through history have shaped places people live today, including Jervis Bay and showcases selected items from the historic Halloran Business Archive. The Museum is open every day 10am to 4pm (including public holidays) and is located at Woollamia Road, Huskisson. Admission (which includes entry to the exhibition) is $12.50.
Join in for a relaxing Friday evening afternoon at Cupitt's Estate ending the weekend over looking the Budawang Ranges, while listening to live entertainment from Shaun Wessel's rocky blues style tunes from 5pm. Cupitt's Estate offers and array of estate wines, local craft beer, cocktails, restaurant meals and small eats as well. Be sure to book a table.
