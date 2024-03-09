Are you kidding? Young goat trots on lead with the family dogs in Bermagui

People enjoying a coffee or walking their dog at Bermagui Fishermen's Wharf do a double-take when they see a goat being walked on a lead.
Jerangle is at ease trotting along with eight-year old Milah while brothers Arlo and Remy walk Mabel the dog.
Jerangle is almost six months old and is as comfortable with humans, dogs and chickens as she is with goats.
Truth be told, Jerangle is most at home with humans.
When Jess found the orphaned kid in the Snowy Mountains near Jerangle during the Spring school holidays last year, the umbilical cord was still attached.
Milah said Jerangle could barely walk when her father brought the orphan back to their Bermagui home.
Milah's mother Melanie said Jerangle has definitely imprinted on Jess.
"We have mountain goats who graze in the yard but she breaks out to be in the house with Jess," Melanie said.
"We tried reinforcing the goats' enclosure but she just runs at it and gets through," she said.
Next they tried keeping Jerangle in their big chicken hatch.
Tempted by the nearby orchard, the Houdini-like Jerangle escaped the hatch to eat the pomegranate and guava trees.
"She isn't terribly good when she breaks into the vegie patch and eats everything," Melanie said.
Eventually the family built a separate chicken hatch where Jerangle has settled with a few chickens for company.
Having devoured all the house plants, Jerangle now loves jumping into everyone's laps when she is in the house.
The young family has quite a menagerie.
As well as the goats, Jerangle and chickens, they have three dogs, a cat and Reggie the ram.
The children walk Jerangle to school.
Melanie said they did not have to train Jerangle to walk on the lead: she just did it of her own accord.
Walking Jerangle on a lead at Bermagui Fishermen's Wharf was not a big jump for Milah either.
"I come down here on my horse Jay Jay to have gelati," Milah said.
Officially, Jerangle eats a goat mix of grains but, like most goats, she eats just about everything and is particularly partial to potato crisps.
"We take her for walks because we don't want her to get bored but eventually we want her to go in with the other goats," Melanie said.
