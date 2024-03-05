Supporting and empowering women in our community Advertising Feature

Fiona Phillips, Federal Member for Gilmore, attends the South East Country Championship at the Moruya Jockey Club. Picture supplied

On International Women's Day, I want to share my admiration for the incredible women who inspire us all.

Watching the Women's Soccer World Cup last year, it was impossible not to be moved by the remarkable performance of the Matildas.



Their skill, determination, and passion on the field remains something we can all admire.

As the Member for Gilmore, and a woman in parliament, I am proud of the steps the Albanese Labor government has taken over the past year to support and empower women.



I have fought hard for these changes, and I am thrilled to have been a part of delivering cheaper childcare, which around 4,800 local families will benefit from.



I also advocated for the expanded Paid Parental Leave scheme which is incredibly important, and I am so pleased that thousands of parents on the South Coast will have access to a more flexible and equitable parental leave scheme.

And let's not forget the Albanese government cost-of-living tax cuts just passed through parliament.



Because of this, 90% of women will receive a bigger tax cut from July 1, putting more money back in the pockets of Australian women.

I am delighted to have been part of delivering an Endometriosis and Pelvic Pain Clinic right here on the South Coast.



This will ensure people with endometriosis and pelvic pain in our region can get the specialised support they need, closer to home.

There is still much more to do.



We're continuing to work on equal pay and also combating domestic violence, and I will always support and advocate such causes for local women.

I will continue to stand up and amplify the voices of local women, drawing my motivation from the incredible women in our community, and there are many of them, who go above and beyond every day.

This content is authorised by Fiona Phillips, Labor Member for Gilmore, 3/59 Junction Street, Nowra and 1/6-8 Orient Street, Batemans Bay.