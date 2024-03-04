South Coast Leisure Times: Autumn 2024

When you embrace autumn on the South Coast, you welcome a bounty of opportunity to see, taste, and experience the beauty, flavours, and action of this beautiful part of the world.
Autumn is rich with opportunities to taste the region's finest delicacies. The season starts off strong with the EAT Festival providing paddock to plate and tide to table dining experiences in a celebration of locally grown, sourced, and made food.
It continues with the Narooma Oyster Festival, a weekend-long celebration in the heart of rock oyster country - Wagonga Inlet, Narooma.
In between these two big foodie events, you can pack your week full of more fresh local produce by heading to one of ten regular markets on the Sapphire Coast. Follow the market trail adventure to hit all the good spots from country to coast.
Experience campdrafting like never before at stunning Willinga Park. Set on over 2,300 acres of Bawley Point land, Willinga Park is the best place to witness the magnificence of this sport up-close-and-personal, while enjoying all the fanfare that accompanies it.
For all the adrenaline seekers, or just lovers of a good mountain bike ride, Gravity Eden has been designed especially for you. Recently opened to the public, the new world-class riding destination has over 58 kilometres of trails ready for you to explore.
If you're in or around Batemans Bay anytime soon, a quick trip to Nelligen is well worth the ten minute drive. The Steampacket Hotel is becoming the go-to spot for locals and visitors alike.
Have a drink and a game of pool with mates, a meal with your family, and a boogie to live entertainment, and you'll quickly realise why.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.