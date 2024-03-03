South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Photos

Young talented footballers come together for gala day aimed at development

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated March 3 2024 - 2:52pm, first published 2:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Youngsters from regional cities across the state came together for a day of friendly football matches.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.