Young talented footballers come together for gala day aimed at development

Youngsters from regional cities across the state came together for a day of friendly football matches.
The first of two NSW Regional Sap (Skills Acquisition Program) Gala Days for those aged 9-12 was held at Cookbundoon on Sunday, February 25 and Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) president Robert Scott said it was all about development.
"We're not putting any pressure on the kids to win," Scott said.
"It's all about them improving."
This was the perfect time for the gala day to be held for academy and representative players because at this time of year, clubs haven't started playing yet.
At their age, Scott said the most important thing for them was to enjoy the sport, which was why days like these were held.
"I'm hoping they get the love of the game because if they can love it now, they'll continue to love it all the way through," he said.
Goulburn was lucky to hold the event due to their location and the size of Cookbundoon.
"We're centrally located so teams from other regions only have to travel a couple of hours," Scott said.
"We also have the facilities to accommodate a large number of teams as we've got 13 fields operating."
The day brought approximately 800 kids from all over NSW into Goulburn for the day.
The next gala day will be held in September.
