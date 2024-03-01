Berry, Kiama and Kangaroo Valley listed among regional sanctuaries

People struggling to find accommodation in the continued rental crisis should perhaps look to Berry, Kangaroo Valley and surrounds.
A report from MCG Quantity Surveyors listed the Berry to Kangaroo Valley region as having the highest rental vacancy rate in regional NSW at 4.63 per cent.
But the rental properties are not cheap, according to the report - Unveiling Regional Sanctuaries Amidst Australia's Rental Crunch.
"Notably, the Berry - Kangaroo Valley and Kiama hinterland - Gerringong areas present the highest rental figures, underlining their desirability and unique offerings," the report stated.
It lists typical weekly rental prices in the Berry to Kangaroo Valley region, including Jaspers Brush and Shoalhaven Heads, at $500 for a unit and $695 for a house.
In the Kiama hinterland to Gerringong region, which also included Jamberoo, Gerroa and Werri Beach, the costs rose to $560 for a unit and $700 for a house.
These were higher than the typical rental prices listed for any other state.
The Kiama hinterland to Gerringong area had a vacancy rate of 2.93 per cent according to the report.
Also included were Huskisson to Vincentia and Hyams Beach, Hill Top to Colo Vale, Moss Vale to Berrima, Mittagong and Bowral areas.
The report was prepared to recognise the way "Australians are increasingly yearning for a change of scenery and pace" at a time when more people were able to work remotely.
It focused on 72 regions "carefully curated for renters seeking sanctuary from the relentless surge of city rents and the scarcity of comfortable living spaces".
"These locales stand out not just for their accessible rental markets, but for their potential to redefine the very essence of daily living," the report said.
It spoke of changing work patterns "unlocking the doors to Australia's regional treasures", and providing "an unparalleled opportunity for renters".
"It's not just about finding a new place to live; it's about discovering communities where the cost of living aligns more closely with quality of life, where the environment contributes to wellbeing, and where the pace of life fits personal and professional aspirations," the report said.
