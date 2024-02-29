South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Plans for Bomaderry High School have been unveiled, detailing major upgrades

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated February 29 2024 - 3:14pm, first published 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist renders of planned works to Bomaderry High School. Picture supplied
Artist renders of planned works to Bomaderry High School. Picture supplied

Plans for an upgraded Bomaderry High School were released earlier this week, detailing major upgrades to the public school.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.