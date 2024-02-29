Plans for Bomaderry High School have been unveiled, detailing major upgrades

Plans for an upgraded Bomaderry High School were released earlier this week, detailing major upgrades to the public school.
The plan included new fit-for-purpose learning spaces, including refurbished classrooms and staff rooms, upgraded bathroom facilities, accessibility improvements, increased pedestrian safety additions and a new building that would house updated administration facilities and Technological and Applied Studies (TAS) classrooms.
The new build, Building P, would be located at the front of the property facing Cambewarra Road, while administration and TAS facilities will be a mix of repurposed equipment from building A, as well as new modern equipment.
The building will also include new classrooms for Food Technology, workshops for woodwork, metalwork, and food preparation.
Buildings B and E are set for a refurbishment, as building B will house classrooms for fitness, music, visual arts and bathroom amenities.
While plans detailed Building E will receive minor classroom and staff area refurbishments, and a new lift for improved accessibility.
Building D is planned for refurbished classroom upgrades for science, fitness, senior study, and Aboriginal Recource Centre, as well as improved student and staff amenities and a new lift.
Bomaderry High School principal Ian Morris said the school was very excited to receive these upgrades.
"We're very grateful for the opportunity to be considered for the rebuild," Mr Morris said.
"At the moment, [students] are accessing high quality teaching and learning everyday, so now they're going to have high quality facilities as well.
"There's classrooms being repurposed in other exciting areas and our support faculty will have purpose built classrooms.
"Music rooms will also be upgraded and that's really exciting there to have up to date facilities, I think right across the school there'll be light to medium and heavy touches."
Member for South Coast Liza Butler said with the business case for the school upgrade approved, a construction tender would be released and work could soon begin.
"Which is fantastic news for our community," Ms Butler said
"This project will make such a huge difference to the learning and teaching experience of students and staff, who have been looking forward to these changes for a very long time."
According to information presented at a community information evening, the construction contract should be awarded late 2024, however it is noted the timeline is subject to change.
