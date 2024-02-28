Free workshops designed for young farmers are coming to Nowra in April

Registrations are now open for young farmers to attend a free-micro learning initiative, with workshops held in Nowra in April.
The first round of the AG.Biz Ready program includes five-minute learning modules which will be released on April 2, 2024 and continue until June
The AG.Biz Ready program is funded by the Young Farmer Business Program, an initiative of the NSW Department of Primary Industries, is a Resilient Ready Business Community Resilience (BCR) Toolkit solution.
Young Farmer Business Program project officer Emma Clifton said the organisation recognised the benefits of intergenerational learning
"If you are a current or future farm owner, manager and operator or farmhand, this program is just for you," Ms Clifton said.
The program had been designed for young farmers who think getting "future ready" in business could be too complex, expensive or time consuming.
Resilient Ready program coordinator Bekah Baynard-Smith said we were in a new era of compound disasters.
"Taking time to work on your farm business has never been more important, particularly for young farming communities."
Throughout the 10-week program, young farmers will receive 10 micro-learning modules relevant to regional business needs, two-minute video case studies in each module filmed with a local business peer.
Workshops in not only Nowra, but also Forbes and Narromine, Inverell, Walcha, Temora, Holbrook, Bega, and online to build connections and support shared success.
Module topics include linchpin, getting the right insurance, cybersecurity, financial viability, happy at work, business networks, financial hardship, the right team, transforming what you know and disasters can bring opportunities.
All participants build a tailored online Toolkit which includes simple worksheets and blogs to help young farmers take small steps towards thriving in the good times and surviving the hard times.
For information or to register, click here.
