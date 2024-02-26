Bomaderry High School upgrades detailed in community information session

Bomaderry High School is on track to receive major upgrades, and a community information session detailing the project is on this afternoon, Tuesday February 27.
The information session will run between 3.30pm to 7pm at the high school, with members from the project team in attendance welcoming feedback and providing a run through of the upgrades.
According to the project landing page on Infrastructure NSW, the upgrades include new fit-for-purpose classrooms and facilities as well as a new administration building and Technological and Applied Studies (TAS) classrooms.
Outdated classrooms are set to be refurbished, along with staff rooms, toilet upgrades, accessibility improvements and pedestrian safety improvements.
For those unable to make the session, information will be uploaded to the project page afterwards and feedback can also be submitted online.
Currently the business case for the upgrade is approved and the project is on track to proceed, with designs complete to be shared at the information session.
