Arts, entertainment and markets: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

The Milton Show Friday, March 1 to Sunday March 3 will be a fantastic community event, with two pavilions displaying local produce, historical memorabilia, art, timber, photography, floral displays and country cooking. Show activities like wood chopping, cattle displays, equestrian events and a rodeo will return for the weekend, and this years show has been extended to three days, with free entry on Sunday. Tickets are available online, or at the gate.
The action-packed Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour is set to kick off in Mollymook, hosting the futures tour from February 28 to March 3. Molleymook Beach will be transformed into a competitive Volleyball court, with futures featuring an opportunity for up-and-coming teams looking to enter challenge-level events.
Live entertainment, food trucks, family activities and more are coming to Mollymook this weekend, organised by Volleyball World. With something for everyone, there's face painting, interactive activities like Giant Jenga and Giant Connect 4, a jumping castle and more. Head down to Mollymook Beach from 6pm to 10pm Mollymook Beach Live Entertainment and Food Truck Night
Featuring various stalls, the Berry Market will be open this Sunday, from 8.30am to 2pm. The market features over 200 stalls, offering quality handmade products, arts and crafts, locally grown produce, preserves, plants, leather goods, clothing and many other artisan products on offer. The Berry Market is located at the Berry Showground and with plenty in the town to check out, why not make a day of it?
Bundanon is offering a full weekend of free workshops, talks, guided cultural walks and more to celebrate the opening of their latest exhibition, Tales of Land & Sea. Running from 10am to 5pm, on Saturday March 2 and Sunday, March 3, live entertainment will feature across the weekend to compliment the new exhibit. Tales of Land and Sea features a collection of three distinct projects to explore, mythological narratives, migration and the diasporic experience, telling the story of migration and movement across land and sea.
The Dharawal On Country Experience is perfect for anyone eager to gain bush knowledge. As a guided, on country walk and talk experience, participants will learn about native plants and their uses, from cultural to culinary, as well as hear stories and listen to yidaki (didgeridoo). Afternoon tea is also included, which features local and native produce. This event is held alongside the Gangagruwan Corroboree at Winderong Farm, which tickets can be purchased online.
