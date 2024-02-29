Arts, entertainment and markets: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

The Dharawal On Country Experience is perfect for anyone eager to gain bush knowledge. As a guided, on country walk and talk experience, participants will learn about native plants and their uses, from cultural to culinary, as well as hear stories and listen to yidaki (didgeridoo). Afternoon tea is also included, which features local and native produce. This event is held alongside the Gangagruwan Corroboree at Winderong Farm, which tickets can be purchased online.

