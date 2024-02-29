South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
What's on

Arts, entertainment and markets: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

By Staff Reporters
February 29 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arts, entertainment and markets: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week
Arts, entertainment and markets: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Milton Show

March 1 to March 3

The Milton Show Friday, March 1 to Sunday March 3 will be a fantastic community event, with two pavilions displaying local produce, historical memorabilia, art, timber, photography, floral displays and country cooking. Show activities like wood chopping, cattle displays, equestrian events and a rodeo will return for the weekend, and this years show has been extended to three days, with free entry on Sunday. Tickets are available online, or at the gate.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.