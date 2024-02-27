Relaxing coastal cottage in Callala Bay

In the lovely seaside village of Callala Bay is this immaculate two bedroom cottage.
Some of its best features include a sunroom, a rear deck, and two street frontages with a corner position.
A mere 600 metres from the water's edge, it is also close to Callala Bay shops, parks, gardens, and the local community centre.
The lounge is a spacious and relaxing spot to spend time with guests when you're not outside enjoying this beautiful part of the world.
Speaking of entertaining, the kitchen is in great condition and there's also a dining room so you have somewhere to put a table.
The aforementioned sunroom is, as you'd expect, bright and airy, and it connects to the rear deck. The entry at the front includes a small, but also covered, front deck too.
The enclosed carport next to the home is a secure and sheltered spot for parking out of the sun, plus there's room for some off-street parking as well.
The family bathroom is tidy and low-maintenance with a shower, vanity and toilet, along with some beach-themed decorating to remind you you're on the coast.
The enclosed yards are good for pets or children or both, and there are some established bushes along the fence line.
The raised garden shed off to the side is handy too.
