Nowra to trial intensive preschool program to help close the education gap

A new program aimed at closing the education gap by providing Indigenous children with targeted wrap-around support is being trialled in Nowra .
Boori Milumba, meaning "child shine", will provide five hours of high-quality education and care for five days a week to 34 children aged zero the three enrolled at Cullunghutti Aboriginal Child and Family Centre in Nowra.
The support from highly qualified early childhood teachers, infant mental health consultants and family support workers will continue for three years at no cost to the families.
It is designed to lift school readiness and broader education and health outcomes for participants, while helping to build the evidence base for best practice early learning programs in Australia.
Funded by $9.5 million from the Federal Government, the program has been developed in partnership with the Secretariat of National Aboriginal and Islander Child Care (SNAICC) to run at four locations.
Its focus is on services that are culturally grounded, holistic, and responsive to the needs and aspirations of Indigenous children and families.
SNAICC chief executive Catherine Liddle said Boori Milumba was an exciting project "that will help our children be ready for big school, setting them up to thrive".
"Boori Milumba draws on first nations knowledge and wisdom to create a nurturing environment for our children that celebrates their cultural identity.
"We know through evidence and experience that this Aboriginal-led approach, together with the intensive supports on offer, will make a huge difference to the outcomes for children and families," she said.
Co-located at the Cullunghutti Aboriginal Child and Family Centre, Boori Milumba is currently the only first nations-led site participating in the trial.
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, said she was "absolutely delighted to see this trial, targeted at our first nations communities, being supported by the Albanese Government right here in Nowra".
"Cullunghutti Aboriginal Child and Family Centre already makes such a positive impact on local families, I am confident Boori Milumba will see even stronger outcomes for closing the gap on education for local Indigenous children, using local First Nations knowledge to drive its success," Mrs Phillips said.
Early Childhood Education Minister, Dr Anne Aly, said the trial was "an important part of how the Albanese Government is working in partnership with First Nations people to close the gap".
"Children who access early childhood education do better on key measures throughout life, including improved literacy and numeracy skills, better health outcomes and go on to higher paying jobs," she said.
