Fourteen students sponsored with educational support, thanks to community generosity

February 22 2024 - 4:47pm
Officeworks Nowra Back to School Appeal raised $9300 for The Smith Family. Picture supplied
Fourteen children impacted by poverty will receive financial support towards their education, thanks to the generosity from the Nowra community and Officeworks Nowra as they raised funds for children's education charity The Smith Family.

