Shoalhaven performers star in the Combined Area Theatre awards

Shoalhaven performers have stolen the spotlight during the annual Combined Area Theatre awards, presented in Queanbeyan's Q Theatre on Sunday February 18.
The CAT Awards recognised the enormous contributions made by non-professional groups in the performing arts in Canberra and the surrounding regions.
The Albatross Musical Theatre Company received seven awards for its Junior Albatross Musicals production of Frozen JR.
It won:
Best Set for a Musical, Variety or Dance Production - Julie Fraser.
Best Costumes for a School for Youth Production - Julia Armstrong.
Best Youth Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical - Rylee Williams as Olaf.
Best Youth Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical - joint winners Kate Greenwood as Elsa and Gaby Black as Anna.
Best Direction of a School or Youth Musical - Julia Armstrong, and
Best Production of a School or Youth Musical - Frozen JR.
Nowra Anglican College also had a win, with Jane McIntosh, John Dunstan, Emily Berkhout and Eleni Kalaitzi taking out Best Musical Direction for a School or Youth Production, for the 2023 production of Anastasia.
AMTC's production of Footloose in 2023 was also recognised.
The Award for the John English Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical Award went to Josif Jovanovski for his role as Reverend Shaw Moore.
During the awards, Molly Parrish-Gibbons and Daniel Layson, who were the leads in the Footloose production, gave a beautiful performance of "Almost Paradise".
