Police ask for help to find wanted man known to spend time in Nowra

Police are asking for help to find a wanted man from Sydney's south-west, who is known to spend time in Nowra.
Michael Reid, aged 32, is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for shoplifting offences.
Officers attached to Campbelltown City Police Area Command have been conducting inquiries into his whereabouts and are now appealing for public assistance.
He is known to frequent the Nowra, Liverpool, and Sutherland areas.
Anyone with information into his whereabout is urged not to approach him but to call triple zero (000) immediately.
