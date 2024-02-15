I'm not alone with cash concern

... take the humble Bunnings BBQ for not-for-profit groups and charities. Last year we were almost forced to take up and pay for digital processes in order to participate. Thankfully Bunnings saw wisdom and did not go down this track. Instead they introduced their own App as an alternative to cash and to be used as an option, side by side with cash. Our average Bunnings BBQ nets us around $1700 per session. ...equating to cash takings of around $1500 and $200 from the Bunnings App. So yes cash is still King as far as our events prove.