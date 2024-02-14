Here are chances to test your trivia knowledge during Seniors Week

As the years pass by, many senior citizens become fountains of knowledge, having stored huge amounts of trivial information in their brains.
And Shoalhaven Libraries are giving people a chance to use all that information.
As part of Seniors Week, the libraries are holding trivia days at the libraries in Nowra, Sanctuary Point and Ulladulla.
There will be other games and fun for those not interested in trivia.
Seniors are invited to bring a friend of come alone, join a table and be in the running to win some great prizes.
Tea and coffee are being provided at the events, being held at the Nowra Library from 11am to noon on Monday, March 18, the Sanctuary Point Library from 10.30 to 11.30am on Tuesday, March 19, and Ulladulla Library from 2 to 3pm on Thursday, March 21.
