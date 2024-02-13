16A The Basin Road, St Georges Basin

Be captivated by this old-school sandstone and block homestead, with wrap-around verandahs, timber doors and floors, and leadlight windows.
A long driveway leads you deep into a private, half acre oasis.
Imagine sitting on your deck watching your own chickens run around, establishing a permaculture environment, or a native garden where the birds can come and visit.
With large garden areas at the front and back, you'll be spoilt for choice on where to spend your time. There is plenty of space for the kids and pets to play and explore.
Inside the home, there are beautiful timber French doors leading from the living area and kitchen onto the verandahs. This layout seamlessly invites the outdoors in.
With original timber floorboards, raked timber-lined ceilings, and a lovely kitchen, it doesn't get any more homely.
Three bedrooms, ceiling fans throughout, a large bathroom, and a detached lock-up garage complete this space.
Conveniently located in the heart of St Georges Basin, this property is within 340 meters of the jetty, under two kilometres away from the local boat ramp, and under one kilometre from the local shops and hotel.
Perfect as a holiday home, holiday rental, or as your main residence, this is an investment for the future!
