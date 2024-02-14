Arts, entertainment and markets: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

The Kangaroo Valley Agricultural Show will make its annual return for the weekend, over Friday and Saturday. Celebrating all of the things the humble town has to offer, like local produce, talented locals, and the towns history and culture, highlighting Kangaroo Valley's unique charm. The show will features live entertainment, produce displays and competitions, agricultural displays, sideshow games, children's events and more.
The Berry Farmers Market features an array of fresh produce straight from the farm, preserves, baked goods and more. Running every Thursday at their new location at the Berry Bowling Club, from 2pm to 5pm, with some stall holders opting to stay until 6pm. Stall holders include, Rita's Farm, Strong Organics, Produce From Orange, Flour Water Salt, Gung's Gourmet Thai, Kangaroo Valley Gourmet and many more.
Leaving from the Kinghorne Bakery, Nowra at 6am every Saturday, The Man Walk invites men of all ages to join together for a catch up. The walk aims to create a positive environment that supports men's mental health, and provides an environment of inclusivity and support. No need to register, just head along for a walking loop around Nowra and meet other men from the Shoalhaven to befriend.
Join in for a relaxing Sunday afternoon at Cupitt's Estate ending the weekend over looking the Budawang Ranges, while listening to live entertainment from All The Fuss from 12.30pm. CUpitt's Estate offers and array of estate wines, local craft beer, cocktails, restaurant meals and small eats as well. Be sure to book a table.
Twelve-piece vocal ensemble Eklektika will be performing for an evening at the Nowra School of Arts, with all proceeds going to Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders. Off the back of their recent Sydney Fringe Festival featured show Radiohead Uncovered, they'll include a few well known pieces as well as diversifying into a middle eastern sound, tickets can be purchased on their website.
