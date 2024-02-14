South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
What's on

Arts, entertainment and markets: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 15 2024 - 10:45am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kangaroo Valley Show returns this weekend. File photo
The Kangaroo Valley Show returns this weekend. File photo

The Kangaroo Valley Show

February 16 and 17

The Kangaroo Valley Agricultural Show will make its annual return for the weekend, over Friday and Saturday. Celebrating all of the things the humble town has to offer, like local produce, talented locals, and the towns history and culture, highlighting Kangaroo Valley's unique charm. The show will features live entertainment, produce displays and competitions, agricultural displays, sideshow games, children's events and more.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.