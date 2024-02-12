Freddie Fittler leads a HOGS pack of league stars riding into Nowra

Rugby league legend and former NSW Blues state of origin coach Brad Fittler is heading to the Shoalhaven.
The man affectionately known as Freddie is conducting a rugby league clinic at the Nowra Showground from 8am to noon on Saturday, February 17.
Fittler is leading the HOGS National Tour, travelling to regional areas to champion rugby league in heartland towns.
In a historic move, this 13-year tradition will break boundaries, venturing into Queensland and Victoria for the first time.
Alongside Fittler, the likes of Ian Schubert, Paul Gallen, Cameron Smith, Petero Civoniceva, Luke Lewis and Preston Campbell will aim to foster connections between local kids and communities, offering them a chance to play and engage with Rugby League.
And as the last stop in the NSW leg of the tour, Fittler will be joined by a range of rugby league stars during Nowra's super clinic and PCYC session.
The group is riding from Cooma to Nowra on Friday, February 16, ahead of the event at the showground, where Fittler will be accompanied by the likes of NRLW stars Jesse Southwell, Emma Tonegato, Yasmin Clydesdale and Sam Bremner.
"They are our best role models at the moment for the game, our NRLW players," Fittler said.
"To watch them interact with the fans, it's all very new and exciting for everyone involved, so the more of them we can take along the better.
"Just to watch the reaction and to see how much more popular they get everywhere we go in the community has been a great thing for the game."
With Westpac coming on board as a sponsor, the HOGS, who also include the likes of Ian Schubert, Paul Gallen, Cameron Smith, Petero Civoniceva, Luke Lewis and Preston Campbell, will hand out a ball to each boy or girl attending coaching clinics during the three legs of the 18-town ride.
"To find that out is amazing," Southwell said.
"I remember when I was a kid, if I got given a ball from Freddy, or a footy from someone, I would have slept with that ball," said the Knights teen who has already won two premierships and played Origin.
"I would have taken that ball everywhere, I would have taken it to school and tried not to get it ruined, so it's really cool, and I love the whole concept of it.
"To see that Freddy's getting out and taking all of his mates with him on a big, long ride is really, really cool, and it's the same for the girls."
For Fittler, the expanded HOGS National Tour aligns with his new role with the NRL after leaving the NSW Origin coaching job at the end of last season.
"Pathways and community is a big part of what I'm going to do with the NRL, given my experience in the game," Fittler said.
"From a kid who started young, a supporter, player, coach, I've seen the game from every angle, and this is the best part about it - getting out in the community.
"It all started because there seemed to be noises that bush footy was being forgotten."
Other legs of the tour will head into Queensland and down to Melbourne.
"We're very proud that Brad has recently joined the team at the NRL and it's fitting that this year's HOGS tour will visit cities and towns throughout multiple states including New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria," NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said.
"Having made his NRL debut while still at high school, Brad Fittler knows and loves rugby league, but more than that, he knows and loves community.
"Brad inspires thousands of kids and fans across the country and I thank Westpac for generously supporting this initiative."
On the playing field, HOGS will create an opportunity for young aspiring talents to test their skills in a fun, safe, and inclusive environment.
With the support of the NRL game development team, HOGS will deliver various skills, drills, and non-contact games, while emphasising the importance of confidence and connection.
Off the field, the HOGS national tour is designed to captivate, motivate, and celebrate the profound connection between rugby league and the community.
Partnering with organisations like PCYC and Street Side Medics, HOGS aims to create a safe and inviting space for discussions on mental health, physical fitness, nutrition and social engagement, and help alleviate the medical burdens faced by homeless communities.
