South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

David Berry Hospital faces uncertain future as Shoalhaven Hospital expands

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated February 7 2024 - 12:29pm, first published 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Question marks hang over the future of the David Berry Hospital.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.