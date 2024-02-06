It is time to recognise the work of the region's primary health care nurses

The inaugural Primary Health Care Nurses Day is being held today, Wednesday, February 7.
And the South Eastern NSW Primary Health Network Coordinare is using the day to highlight the important work performed by thousands of nurses in the region working outside hospitals in general practice, aged care, community, custodial, schools and other primary health care settings
"Primary Health Care Nurses Day is an opportunity to acknowledge primary health care nurses and how their work positively impacts the health and wellbeing of every Australian," said Coordinare CEO Prue Buist.
"Nurses are a vital part of primary health care teams and their capacity for empathy, guidance, education and problem solving is to be acknowledged.
"Many nurses have an important role in detecting and identifying issues and in helping to manage complex health challenges," Ms Buist said.
"We are also highlighting the many employment opportunities available for nurses in primary health care settings."
The day also marks the launch of the Australian Primary Healthcare Nurse Association's campaign "The anatomy of a primary health care nurse".
It points out how nurses operate, and how the variety of their role is a complete body of work covering from prevention to ongoing care, playing a pivotal role in Australia's health.
Learn more about the inaugural Primary Health Care Nurses Day here.
