Celebrating 150 years of the Nowra Show Advertising Feature

Past president, Wendy Woodward OAM, president James Thomson, and past president Ralph Cook admire the newly refurbished Nowra Showground Pavilion

A century and a half of community, tradition, and cherished moments, is set to be celebrated in a landmark instalment of the beloved Nowra Show.

Friday, February 9 and Saturday, February 10 will present a rich tapestry of events, exhibits, and festivities that honour an enduring, local legacy.



"This year is a very special year for Nowra Show Society as we celebrate our 150th year, a huge milestone for any organisation, with very few ever reaching it," said James Thomson, president.



"With such a significant year for the Nowra Show, it seemed only fitting to give our patrons the biggest and best show possible.



"So this year we have almost doubled our attractions budget to bring you a full program of entertainment over the two days, with some of your favourites back in centre ring on Friday and Saturday night."



On Friday, don't miss the rodeo, and the dog high jump, and on Saturday, the demolition derby, and freestyle motocross will amaze audiences.

There's also some never-before-seen at the Nowra Show attractions, such as timber through the ages and the draught horse team.

Among all of this, you won't want to miss the kelpie working dogs display, the hay making demonstration, rally cars, animal nursery, and vintage machinery.



Nowra Showground Pavilion circa 1904. Pictures supplied

You can also meet Charlie the brahman ridden steer, a 17 year-old gentle giant who loves a pat.

There's also a side show alley to get involved in, a raffle, and a spectacular fireworks display set to light up the Saturday evening sky at approximately 9.15pm.

Enduring dedication

Enduring for 150 years certainly says something about the importance of an organisation within its community.

While agricultural shows existed in Nowra prior to 1874, it was only when the Shoalhaven A&H associated formed that successive shows were held.



"Going from strength to strength, and in our 150 year history we have only been unable to run a show on three occasions, due to floods, war, or COVID," Mr Thomson said.

The Nowra Show Society would like to express their sincere thanks to all the generous sponsors, without whom the annual show would not be possible.



Here's to 150 years of the Nowra Show, and to many more years of community, connection and celebration!



For more information, and to buy presale tickets online, available until 6pm February 8, visit nowrashow.org.au.

