Arts, entertainment and markets: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

The 150th Nowra Show makes a return to the region this weekend for the 150th year. The show features sideshow games, carnival food, rides and amusements, with attractions and competitions that the whole family will enjoy. Horse show jumping, livestock judging, a live rodeo, wood chopping and live entertainment throughout the weekend, rally cars and fireworks to finish it all off. Tickets can be purchased upon entry to the event or online.
The Kangaroo Valley Farmers Markets are held on the 2nd Sunday of each Month between 9am to 1pm. Located behind The Friendly Inn, Kangaroo Valley the market showcases locally made or grown produce from salami, to plants and fresh fruit and vegetables, it's a great stop to replenish fresh groceries.
Start your Sunday with a Vinyasa Flow yoga session overlooking a spectacular view of Bundanon. Starting at 9am, with bookings required and a bring your own yoga mat policy, you'll be taught by a local yoga instructor, either Taylor from Yonder Movement or Anna Smallwood from Roaming Yogis as they take you through a class.
Join in for a relaxing Sunday on the deck at Cupitt's Estate to finish off your weekend. You'll enjoy music from Michelle Cashman from 12.30pm, whilst watching the picturesque outlook of the Budawang Ranges. Offering estate wines, locally crafted beer and a broad menu of cocktails, restaurant meals and pizza's in the beer garden, bookings are recommended.
This hands on experience in Burrill Lake is perfect for beginners at Black Wolf Candle Workshop run by owner Vicki. Participants will take home two candles and a scented diffuser, with an afternoon tea provided that's curated form local produce. Bookings are essential as tickets cost $140, participants need no prior experience in candle making to join.
