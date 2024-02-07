South Coast Register
Arts, entertainment and markets: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

By Staff Reporters
February 8 2024 - 9:17am
People of all ages love the Nowra Show. File image
The Nowra Show

February 9 and 10

The 150th Nowra Show makes a return to the region this weekend for the 150th year. The show features sideshow games, carnival food, rides and amusements, with attractions and competitions that the whole family will enjoy. Horse show jumping, livestock judging, a live rodeo, wood chopping and live entertainment throughout the weekend, rally cars and fireworks to finish it all off. Tickets can be purchased upon entry to the event or online.

