South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Top cop is back in familiar territory

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated February 1 2024 - 8:42am, first published 8:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Assistant Commissioner Joe Cassar in the Wollongong CBD on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. Picture by Adam McLean
Assistant Commissioner Joe Cassar in the Wollongong CBD on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. Picture by Adam McLean

Joe Cassar is back.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.